SSC CHSL Tier II Admit Card 2022 released at sscmpr.org, download link here

ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi
Jun 16, 2023 11:55 AM IST

SSC CHSL Tier II Admit Card 2022 has been released. Candidates can download the admit card through the direct link given below.

Staff Selection Commission, Madhya Pradesh Region has released SSC CHSL Tier II Admit Card 2022. Candidates who will appear for Combined Higher Secondary Level (10+2) Examination - 2022 (Tier- II) can download the admit card through the official site of SSC MPR at sscmpr.org.

The Tier II examination will be conducted on June 26, 2023. Candidates should carry 2 latest passport size photographs and an original valid photo identity card having the same date of birth as printed on the admit card. If the Photo ID card does not have the Date of Birth then the candidate must carry an additional certificate also in original as proof of their Date of Birth, failing which they will not be admitted for the exam. In case of any mismatch in the date of birth, candidate will not be admitted for the exam.

Direct link to download SSC CHSL Tier II Admit Card 2022

SSC CHSL Tier II Admit Card 2022: How to download

To download the admit card, candidates can follow the steps given below.

  • Visit the official site of SSC MPR at sscmpr.org.
  • Click on SSC CHSL Tier II Admit Card 2022 link available on the home page.
  • Enter the login details and click on submit.
  • Your admit card will be displayed on the screen.
  • Check the admit card and download the page.
  • Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

