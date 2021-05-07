SSC Constable GD 2021 notification, CHSL and CGL Tier I exam postponed

Staff Selection Commission has released an important notice regarding the postponement of exams and notifications. The SSC Constable GD 2021 notification has been postponed and SSC CHSL Tier I and SSC CGL Tier I exam has been postponed. The official notice can be checked by the candidates on the official site of SSC on ssc.nic.in.

The examination and notification have been postponed in view of the surge in COVID19 cases across the country.

SSC Constable (GD) in CAPFs, NIA, SSF, and Rifleman (GD) in Assam Rifles Examination, 2021 notification was scheduled to release in the first week of May remains postponed. Earlier, the notification was scheduled to release on March 25, 2021.

Apart from this, Combined Higher Secondary (10+2) Level (Tier-I) Examination,2020 that was scheduled to be conducted on May 21 and 22, 2021 has been postponed for candidates who had opted for their centers in West Bengal. Combined Graduate Level (Tier-I) Examination, 2020 that was scheduled to be conducted from May 29 to June 7, 2021 has also been postponed.

As per the official notice, the fresh dates of postponed examinations and notification of examination will be announced by the Commission in due course after assessing the situation. The official dates can be checked on the official site of SSC.