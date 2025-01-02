Menu Explore
SSC Constable GD Exam 2025 dates announced at ssc.gov.in, check notice here

ByHT Education Desk | Edited by Papri Chanda
Jan 02, 2025 07:28 PM IST

SSC Constable GD Exam 2025 dates have been announced. The official notice is given here. 

Staff Selection Commission has announced SSC Constable GD Exam 2025 dates. Candidates who want to appear for Constable (GD) in Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs), SSF, Rifleman (GD) in Assam Rifles and Sepoy in Narcotics Control Bureau Examination, 2025 dates can check the official notice on the official website of SSC at ssc.gov.in.

SSC Constable GD Exam 2025 dates announced at ssc.gov.in, check notice here

The exam will be held on February 4, 5, 6, 7, 10, 11, 12, 13, 17, 18, 19, 20, 21 and 25, 2025.

The CBT will be for 160 marks (80 questions, 2 marks each) and the exam duration will be 60 minutes. The examination will comprise of four parts- Part A is General Intelligence and Reasoning, Part B is General Knowledge and General Awareness, Part C Elementary Mathematics and Part D is English/ Hindi.

The test will be conducted in English, Hindi and 13 Regional languages: Assamese, Bengali, Gujarati, Kannada, Konkani, Malayalam, Manipuri, Marathi, Odia, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu and Urdu. There will be a negative marking of 0.25 marks for each wrong answer. Candidates are, therefore, advised to keep this in mind while answering the questions.

The recruitment process will consist of a computer-based examination (CBE), followed by physical efficiency test (PET), physical standard test (PST) and medical examination/document verification.

The recruitment examination for Constable (GD) in Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) and SSF, Rifleman (GD) in Assam Rifles, and Sepoy in Narcotics Control Bureau is being held for 39,481 vacancies.

SSC Constable GD Exam 2025: Vacancy breakups

  • BSF: 15654 vacancies
  • CISF: 7145 vacancies
  • CRPF: 11541 vacancies
  • SSB: 819 vacancies
  • ITBP: 3017 vacancies
  • AR: 1248 vacancies
  • SSF: 35 vacancies
  • NCB: 22 vacancies

The registration process started on September 5 and ended on October 14, 2024. For more related details candidates can check the official website of SSC.

Official Notice Here 

Exam and College Guide
