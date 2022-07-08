SSC Constable notification 2022 expected to be released today at ssc.nic.in

SSC Constable notification 2022: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) is expected to release notification for the post of Constable (Driver)-Male and Head Constable (AWO/TPO) in Delhi Police Examination-2022 on July 8, 2022. Once released, candidates can check and download the notices from the official website of the commission at ssc.nic.in.

“Candidates are informed that Notices of the following examinations have been rescheduled due to administrative reasons and will now be published on 08.07.2022,” reads the official notice released by SSC.

The notification was scheduled to come out in the last week of June but SSC on July 4, 2022 issued a notice informing that it will be published on July 8, 2022.

The Delhi- police examination 2022 will be conducted for recruitment to the posts of Constable (Driver)-Male and Head Constable (AWO/TPO) in Delhi Police. The number of vacancies, required qualifications, eligibility criteria, and details about the application process will be informed in the official notification.

The selection process will also be notified in the same. The application process will begin after the notices are released.

Interested candidates can keep a tab on the official website for the notices. Click here.

For the official notice, click here.