IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Education / Competitive Exams / SSC CPO final answer key 2020 released at ssc.nic.in, here's direct link
SSC CPO final answer key 2020.
SSC CPO final answer key 2020.
competitive exams

SSC CPO final answer key 2020 released at ssc.nic.in, here's direct link

  • SSC CPO final answer key 2020: Candidates who have appeared in the SSC CPO Paper 1 exam 2020 can check the final answer key along with the question paper online at ssc.nic.in.
READ FULL STORY
By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 06, 2021 06:00 PM IST

SSC CPO final answer key 2020: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) on Saturday, March 6. released the final answer key along with question papers for the SSC SI in Delhi Police and CAPF Paper-1 exam 2020 on its official website.

Candidates who have appeared in the SSC CPO Paper 1 exam 2020 can check the final answer key along with the question paper online at ssc.nic.in.

"The candidates may take a print out of their respective Question Paper(s) along with the Final Answer Keys by using the link given below. This facility will be available for the candidates for a period of one month only i.e. from 05.03.2021 to 04.04.2021," reads the official notice.

The commission had conducted the computer-based SSC CPO Paper 1 examination from November 23 to 25, 2020. The results for which was declared on February 26, 2021.

Direct link to check SSC CPO final answer key 2020.

How to check SSC CPO final answer key 2020:

Visit the official website at ssc.nic.in

On the homepage, click on the link that reads, "Sub-Inspector in Delhi Police and CAPFs Examination (Paper-I), 2020 - Uploading of Final Answer Key(s) alongwith Question Paper(s)"

A new page in a pdf format will appear on the display screen

Click on the link to check SSC CPO final answer key 2020

Key in your credentials and login

The SSC CPO final answer key 2020 will be displayed on the screen

Download the final answer key and take its printout for future references.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
staff selection commission ssc si capf cpo answer keys
Close
UPPSC Vetting Officer admit card 2021.(Screengrab )
UPPSC Vetting Officer admit card 2021.(Screengrab )
competitive exams

UPPSC Vetting Officer admit card 2021 released, here's how to download

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 06, 2021 01:23 PM IST
  • UPPSC Vetting Officer admit card 2021: Candidates who have registered for the UPPSC Vetting Officer screening exam 2021 can download their hall tickets online at uppsc.up.nic.in.
READ FULL STORY
Close
ICAI CA May exam 2021 schedule.(ANI file)
ICAI CA May exam 2021 schedule.(ANI file)
competitive exams

ICAI CA May exam 2021 schedule for foundation course released, check here

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 06, 2021 11:18 AM IST
  • ICAI CA May exam 2021: Candidates can check the ICAI CA May examination schedule for the Foundation course online at icai.org.
READ FULL STORY
Close
JEE Main is being conducted four times in 2021: February, March, April, and May. The exam will be held in 13 languages.
JEE Main is being conducted four times in 2021: February, March, April, and May. The exam will be held in 13 languages.
competitive exams

JEE Main 2021: Last minute tips to crack it like a topper

By hindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 05, 2021 05:35 PM IST
With Phases II, III and IV of JEE Main 2021 almost breathing down the neck, here are some smart strategies that will help our aspiring engineers come out with flying colours.
READ FULL STORY
Close
As a part of the initiative, the students of Sarvodaya Kanya Vidyalaya, Vikaspuri interacted with IAS Udit Prakash, the Director of education, and District Magistrate Neha Bansal.(HT File)
As a part of the initiative, the students of Sarvodaya Kanya Vidyalaya, Vikaspuri interacted with IAS Udit Prakash, the Director of education, and District Magistrate Neha Bansal.(HT File)
competitive exams

Delhi govt organises session on UPSC exams, officers share tips and strategies

PTI
PUBLISHED ON MAR 05, 2021 12:28 PM IST
The Delhi government on Thursday organised the third session of its initiative to create a better understanding of the UPSC exams among school students, during which they interacted with young civil service officers.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Candidates who have appeared in the examination can check the OMR answer sheets and their recorded responses by visiting aissee.nta.nic.in.(HT file)
Candidates who have appeared in the examination can check the OMR answer sheets and their recorded responses by visiting aissee.nta.nic.in.(HT file)
competitive exams

AISSEE 2021: Sainik School Entrance answer key released, raise objections now

Edited by Nilesh Mathur
PUBLISHED ON MAR 05, 2021 11:01 AM IST
  • The National Testing Agency has released the answer key of All India Sainik Schools Entrance Examination (AISSEE) 2021
READ FULL STORY
Close
Qualified Candidates can download their Bihar Police PET Admit Card from the official website of Bihar Police Subordinate Services Commission at bpssc.bih.nic.in..(HT File)
Qualified Candidates can download their Bihar Police PET Admit Card from the official website of Bihar Police Subordinate Services Commission at bpssc.bih.nic.in..(HT File)
competitive exams

Bihar Police PET admit card for SI, Sergeant and ASJ released at bpssc.bih.nic

Edited by Nilesh Mathur
PUBLISHED ON MAR 04, 2021 05:04 PM IST
  • The Bihar Police Subordinate Services Commission (BPSSC) on Wednesday released the Admit Cards for candidates appearing in Physical Efficiency Test (PET) for recruitment to the post of Police sub inspector, Police Sergeant and Assistant Superintendent Jail.
READ FULL STORY
Close
UPSC Civil Services main exam admit card 2020 out
UPSC Civil Services main exam admit card 2020 out
competitive exams

UPSC civil services prelims 2021 notification released, direct link to apply

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Nilesh Mathur
UPDATED ON MAR 04, 2021 02:33 PM IST
  • The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) on Thursday, March 4 released the official notification for the civil services preliminary examination 2021.
READ FULL STORY
Close
BPSC CDPO Recruitment 2021: BPSC has proposed to fill 55 vacancies of CDPO through this recruitment process.(HT File)
BPSC CDPO Recruitment 2021: BPSC has proposed to fill 55 vacancies of CDPO through this recruitment process.(HT File)
competitive exams

BPSC Recruitment 2021: 55 CDPO vacancies notified, check details

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Nilesh Mathur
PUBLISHED ON MAR 03, 2021 04:15 PM IST
  • Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has issued a notification (advt. no. 03/2021) for recruitment of Child Development Project Officer (CDPO) under Social Welfare Department.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Representational image. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
Representational image. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
competitive exams

WBPSC postpones various recruitment exams, check details here

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 02, 2021 06:11 PM IST
  • The recruitment examinations include the West Bengal Civil Service exam, West Bengal Audit, and Accounts Service exam, and West Bengal Civil Service main exam 2020.
READ FULL STORY
Close
MPSC Prelims 2020 postponed
MPSC Prelims 2020 postponed
competitive exams

MPSC state services prelims admit card 2021 released, direct link to download

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Nilesh Mathur
PUBLISHED ON MAR 02, 2021 05:03 PM IST
  • Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) has released the hall ticket or admit card for MPSC State Services Prelims exam 2020.
READ FULL STORY
Close
GATE answer key 2021 challenge window
GATE answer key 2021 challenge window
competitive exams

GATE answer key 2021 challenge window opens, here's direct link to check

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 02, 2021 11:50 AM IST
  • GATE answer key 2021: Candidates who have appeared in the GATE 2021 examination can raise objections against the GATE answer key 2021, if any, by providing appropriate representations online at gate.iitb.ac.in.
READ FULL STORY
Close
JEE main answer key 2021.(Screengrab )
JEE main answer key 2021.(Screengrab )
competitive exams

JEE main answer key 2021 released at jeemain.nta.nic.in, here's direct link

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 02, 2021 08:58 AM IST
  • JEE main answer key 2021: Candidates who have appeared in the JEE Mains 2021 examination can check their answer key online at jeemain.nta.nic.in.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Candidates who appeared in the Junior Engineer (Civil, Mechanical, Electrical and Quality Surveying &amp; Contracts) Examinations 2019 Paper 1 can check their results on the official website ssc.nic.in.(HT PHOTO)
Candidates who appeared in the Junior Engineer (Civil, Mechanical, Electrical and Quality Surveying & Contracts) Examinations 2019 Paper 1 can check their results on the official website ssc.nic.in.(HT PHOTO)
competitive exams

SSC JE Result 2021 for Paper I 2019 exam declared at ssc.nic.in, download it now

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Nilesh Mathur
UPDATED ON MAR 02, 2021 06:14 PM IST
  • SSC JE 2019 Paper I Result declared: Staff Selection Commission (SSC) on Monday, March 1 announced the results of SSC JE 2019 Paper I examination.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Candidates who had appeared in the IBPS main exam 2021 can check their result on the official website of IBPS at ibps.in.(ibps.in)
Candidates who had appeared in the IBPS main exam 2021 can check their result on the official website of IBPS at ibps.in.(ibps.in)
competitive exams

IBPS Clerk main result 2021 declared, check office assistant exam result here

Edited by Nilesh Mathur
UPDATED ON MAR 01, 2021 07:06 PM IST
  • Institute of banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) on Monday announced the results of IBPS Clerk main examination 2021
READ FULL STORY
Close
Students who have appeared in the JEE Main February examination can check the answer key at jeemain.nta.nic.in.(jeemain.nta.nic.in)
Students who have appeared in the JEE Main February examination can check the answer key at jeemain.nta.nic.in.(jeemain.nta.nic.in)
competitive exams

JEE main answer key 2021 released at jeemain.nta.nic.in, check it here

Edited by Nilesh Mathur
UPDATED ON MAR 02, 2021 10:33 AM IST
  • The National Testing Agency (NTA) is expected to soon release the answer keys of the JEE Main 2021 exam on its official website.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP