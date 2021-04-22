SSC defers SI in Delhi Police, ASI Paper 2 exam 2019, check details and notice

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has deferred the Sub-Inspector in Delhi Police, CAPFs and ASI in CISF paper 2 Examination 2019. The examination was scheduled to be held on May 8. The commission will announce fresh dates for the examination in due course.

"Due to the surge in COVID-19 cases across the country, the Commission has decided to defer the Paper-II of Sub-Inspector in Delhi Police, CAPFs and ASI in CISF Examination-2019 scheduled on 08-05-2021. Fresh date for the said examination will be intimated in due course. Candidates are advised to visit the website of the Commission regularly for the updates, the commission said in a notice released on Thursday, April 22.





Note: Candidates are advised to visit the official website of SSC regularly for latest news and updates.