SSC Delhi Police, CAPF SI paper 2 exam date announced at ssc.gov.in

Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has announced that the Sub-Inspector in Delhi Police and Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) Examination, 2024 (also known as SSC CPO) will be conducted on March 8, 2025. SSC Delhi Police, CAPF SI paper 2 exam date announced (HT File Photo)

The official notice is available on the commission's website, ssc.gov.in.

This recruitment examination is being conducted for 4,187 vacancies:

Delhi Police SI Male: 125 vacancies

Delhi Police SI Female: 61 vacancies

CAPF SI: 4,001 vacancies

The SSC CPO paper 1 examination was conducted from June 27 to June 29, 2024 and the result was announced on September 2, 2024.

Final answer key and marks for the paper 1 exam was announced on October 23, 2024.

Along with the final answer key, the commission also released the question papers of oaper 1 of Sub-Inspector in Delhi Police and Central Armed Police Forces Examination, 2024.

Admit cards and other details about the SSC Delhi Police and CAPF SI paper 2 examination will be shared later on the official website. Here's how candidates can download the SSC CPO paper 2 admit card, when it is released.

SSC Delhi Police, CAPF SI admit card: How to download