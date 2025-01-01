SSC Delhi Police, CAPF SI paper 2 exam date announced at ssc.gov.in
SSC will conduct the Sub-Inspector in Delhi Police and Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) Examination, 2024 (also known as SSC CPO) on March 8, 2025.
Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has announced that the Sub-Inspector in Delhi Police and Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) Examination, 2024 (also known as SSC CPO) will be conducted on March 8, 2025.
The official notice is available on the commission's website, ssc.gov.in.
This recruitment examination is being conducted for 4,187 vacancies:
Delhi Police SI Male: 125 vacancies
Delhi Police SI Female: 61 vacancies
CAPF SI: 4,001 vacancies
The SSC CPO paper 1 examination was conducted from June 27 to June 29, 2024 and the result was announced on September 2, 2024.
Final answer key and marks for the paper 1 exam was announced on October 23, 2024.
Along with the final answer key, the commission also released the question papers of oaper 1 of Sub-Inspector in Delhi Police and Central Armed Police Forces Examination, 2024.
Admit cards and other details about the SSC Delhi Police and CAPF SI paper 2 examination will be shared later on the official website. Here's how candidates can download the SSC CPO paper 2 admit card, when it is released.
SSC Delhi Police, CAPF SI admit card: How to download
- Go to the commission's official website, ssc.gov.in.
- Open the admit card tab.
- Open the admit card link for the paper 2 of Delhi Police and CAPF SI recruitment examination.
- Enter the requested login credentials.
- Submit and download your admit card.