SSC Exam Dates 2021: CGL, JE, MTS & Steno exam dates released on ssc.nic.in

SSC Exam Dates 2021 has been released for CGL, JE, MTS and Stenographer exams. Candidates can check the official notice on ssc.nic.in.
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON AUG 06, 2021 04:04 PM IST

Staff Selection Commission has released SSC Exams 2021 dates for various exams to be conducted in the month of September and October 2021. The exam dates have been released for the written exams and also for skill tests. The exam dates have been released for CGL, JE, MTS and Stenographer posts on the official site of SSC on ssc.nic.in.

As per the official notice, the complete schedule can be checked in the table below.

SSC Exam Dates 2021: Check schedule here

Combined Graduate Level Examination-2019 (Skill Test) September 15 and September 16, 2021
Junior Engineer (Civil, Mechanical, Electrical and Quantity Surveying & Contracts) Examination, 2020 (Paper II) September 26, 2021
Multi Tasking (Non-Technical) Staff Examination, 2020 (Paper I) October 5 to October 20, 2021
Stenographer Grade ‘C’ and ‘D’ Examination, 2019 (Skill Test) October 21 and October 22, 2021

The above schedule is subject to the prevailing conditions and Government guidelines issued from time to time regarding handling of the Covid-19 pandemic. The written examination will be conducted by the Commission by following all the COVID19 guidelines issued by the state and the central government. Candidates are advised to keep a check on the official website for further updates.

