Staff Selection Commission has released SSC Exams 2023 dates. The exam dates have been released for various exams conducted by SSC. Candidates can check the exam dates through the official site of SSC at ssc.nic.in. SSC Exams 2023: MTS, SI, CHSL, CGL exam dates out at ssc.nic.in, notice here(ssc.nic.in)

As per the calendar released by the Commission, the exams mentioned above will be conducted in May, June and July 2023. The Multi-Tasking (NT-Staff) Examination, 2022 will be conducted from May 2 to May 19 and again from June 13 to June 20, 2023. The Sub-Inspector in Delhi Police and Central Armed Police Forces Examination, 2022 (Tier-II) will be conducted on May 2, 2023.

Combined Higher Secondary Level Examination, 2022 (Tier II) will be conducted on June 26, 2023. Selection Post Examination, Phase-XI, 2023 & Selection Posts/Ladakh/2023 will be conducted from June 27 to June 30, 2023. Combined Graduate Level Examination, 2023 (Tier-I) will be conducted from July 14 to July 27, 2023.

SSC Exams 2023: How to download calendar

To download the calendar, candidates can follow these simple steps given below.

Visit the official site of SSC at ssc.nic.in.

Click on SSC Calendar 2023 link available on the home page.

A new PDF file will open.

Check the exam dates and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.