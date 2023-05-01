Home / Education / Competitive Exams / SSC GD Constable 2023: Scorecard release date extended to May 8

SSC GD Constable 2023: Scorecard release date extended to May 8

May 01, 2023

SSC has revised the final marks release date for SSC GD exam for Constable (GD) in CAPFs, SSF, Rifleman (GD) in Assam Rifles and Sepoy in NCB.

The final marks release date for the SSC GD exam for the Constable (GD) in the CAPFs, SSF, Rifleman (GD) in the Assam Rifles, and Sepoy in NCB has been revised by the Staff Selection Commission (SSC). The Commission will now release the scorecard on May 8. Earlier, the scorecard was scheduled to be out on April 27.

Staff Selection Commission declared the result of the Computer-Based Examination of Constable (GD) in CAPFs, SSF and Rifleman (GD) in Assam Rifles and Sepoy in Narcotics Control Bureau Examination, 2022 on April 8.

“Candidate are hereby informed that due to other ongoing examination activities, the above said facility will now be available on the website of the Commission from 08.05.2023 onwards”, reads the official notification.

The Constable (GD) in Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs), SSF and Rifleman (GD) in Assam Rifles and Sepoy in Narcotics Control Bureau Examination, was conducted from January 10 to February 13, 2023.

Notification here

