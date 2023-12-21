SSC Head Constable AWO/ TPO final result declared at ssc.nic.in, here's direct link
SSC releases the final result of the Head Constable in Delhi Police Examination, 2022.
The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the final result of the Head Constable {Assistant Wireless Operator [(AWO)/Tele-Printer Operator (TPO)] in Delhi Police Examination, 2022 today, December 21. Candidates can check their results through the official website at ssc.nic.in.
Direct link to check list of qualified candidates
The Physical Endurance and Measurement Test (PE&MT) and Trade Test PE&MT and DV were conducted by Delhi Police from March 28 to April 13
The results of the computer-based exam were released by the Staff Selection Commission on December 30, 2022, and 16042 applicants were selected for the Trade Test and the Physical Endurance and Measurement Test (PE&MT) of which a total of 5356 candidates have qualified the PE&MT and DV.
SSC Head Constable result: How to check
Visit the official website ssc.nic.in
On the homepage, click on the results tab
Next, click on the others
Check the results
Keep the hard copy of the same for future reference.
Candidates can check the detailed notification here.