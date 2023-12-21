SSC Head Constable AWO/ TPO final result declared at ssc.nic.in, here's direct link

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the final result of the Head Constable {Assistant Wireless Operator [(AWO)/Tele-Printer Operator (TPO)] in Delhi Police Examination, 2022 today, December 21. Candidates can check their results through the official website at ssc.nic.in. SSC releases final result of Head Constable (AWO/TPO) in Delhi Police Exam

The Physical Endurance and Measurement Test (PE&MT) and Trade Test PE&MT and DV were conducted by Delhi Police from March 28 to April 13

The results of the computer-based exam were released by the Staff Selection Commission on December 30, 2022, and 16042 applicants were selected for the Trade Test and the Physical Endurance and Measurement Test (PE&MT) of which a total of 5356 candidates have qualified the PE&MT and DV.

