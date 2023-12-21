close_game
News / Education / Competitive Exams / SSC Head Constable AWO/ TPO final result declared at ssc.nic.in, here's direct link

SSC Head Constable AWO/ TPO final result declared at ssc.nic.in, here's direct link

ByHT Education Desk
Dec 21, 2023 07:38 PM IST

SSC releases the final result of the Head Constable in Delhi Police Examination, 2022.

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the final result of the Head Constable {Assistant Wireless Operator [(AWO)/Tele-Printer Operator (TPO)] in Delhi Police Examination, 2022 today, December 21. Candidates can check their results through the official website at ssc.nic.in.

Direct link to check list of qualified candidates

The Physical Endurance and Measurement Test (PE&MT) and Trade Test PE&MT and DV were conducted by Delhi Police from March 28 to April 13

The results of the computer-based exam were released by the Staff Selection Commission on December 30, 2022, and 16042 applicants were selected for the Trade Test and the Physical Endurance and Measurement Test (PE&MT) of which a total of 5356 candidates have qualified the PE&MT and DV.

SSC Head Constable result: How to check

Visit the official website ssc.nic.in

On the homepage, click on the results tab

Next, click on the others

Check the results

Keep the hard copy of the same for future reference.

Candidates can check the detailed notification here.

