Staff Selection Commission has declared SSC Head Constable Final Result 2022. Candidates who have appeared for Head Constable (Ministerial) in Delhi Police Examination, 2022 can check the results through the official website of SSC at ssc.nic.in. SSC Head Constable Final Result 2022 declared at ssc.nic.in, direct link here (ssc.nic.in)

The Computer-based examination result was announced on December 28, 2022, and candidates who passed the examination were eligible to appear for Physical Endurance and Measurement Test (PE&MT)/Document Verification.

The skill test was conducted from October 17 to October 19, 2023 and the result for the same was announced on November 28, 2023. Computer Formatting Test, which is qualifying in nature, was also conducted by the Delhi Police from December 4 to December 6, 2023 for r those candidates who were shortlisted in “Typing Test on Computer”.

SSC Head Constable Final Result 2022: How to download

To check the results, candidates can follow the steps given below.

Visit the official website of SSC at ssc.nic.in.

Click on SSC Head Constable Final Result 2022 link available on the home page.

A new page will open where candidates will get the result details.

Check the roll number and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

