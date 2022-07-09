SSC Head Constable in Delhi Police Exam 2022: Registration begins, details here
Staff Selection Commission has released SSC Head Constable in Delhi Police Exam 2022 notification. Candidates who want to apply for Head Constable {Assistant Wireless Operator (AWO)/Tele-Printer Operator (TPO)} in Delhi Police Examination, 2022 can apply online through the official site of SSC on ssc.nic.in.
The registration process was started on July 8 and will end on July 29, 2022. This recruitment drive will fill up 857 posts in the organisation. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details.
Important dates
- Opening date of application: July 8, 2022
- Closing date of application: July 29, 2022
- Last date for fee payment: July 30, 2022
- Date of window for application form correction and online payment of correction charges: August 2, 2022
- Schedule of computer based exam: October 2022
Vacancy Details
- Head Constable (AWO/TPO)-Male: 573 Posts
- Head Constable (AWO/TPO)-Female: 284 Posts
Eligibility Criteria
Candidates who want to apply for the examination should have passed 10+2 (Senior Secondary) from a recognised Board with Science and Mathematics as subjects. OR National Trade Certificate (NTC) in the trade of Mechanic-cum-Operator Electronic Communication System. The age limit of the candidate should be between 18 years to 27 years of age.
Application Fees
The application fees is ₹100/-. Women candidates and candidates belonging to Scheduled Castes (SC), Scheduled Tribes (ST), PwD, Ex-servicemen (ESM) eligible for reservation are exempted from payment of fee. For more related details candidates can check the official site of SSC.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics