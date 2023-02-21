Home / Education / Competitive Exams / SSC JE Admit Card 2022 for Paper 2 exam released, download link here

SSC JE Admit Card 2022 for Paper 2 exam released, download link here

Published on Feb 21, 2023 01:21 PM IST

SSC JE Admit Card 2022 for Paper 2 exam has been released. Candidates can download the admit card through the direct links given below.

ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi

Staff Selection Commission has released SSC JE Admit Card 2022 for Paper 2. Candidates who will appear for the Paper-II of Junior Engineer (Civil, Mechanical, Electrical and Quantity Surveying & Contracts) Examination, 2022 can download the admit card through the direct links available on the regional websites.

The paper 2 examination will be conducted on February 26, 2023. Those candidates who have qualified the Paper 1 examination are eligible to appear for Paper 2 exam. The Paper I result was announced on January 18, 2023.

SSC JE Admit Card 2022 for SSCCR

SSC JE Admit Card 2022 for SSCMPR

SSC JE Admit Card 2022 for SSCNER 

SSC JE Admit Card 2022 for SSCKKR

SSC JE Admit Card 2022 for SSCSR

SSC JE Admit Card 2022 for SSCWR

SSC JE Admit Card 2022 for SSCER

SSC JE Admit Card 2022 for Paper 2: How to download

To download the admit card, candidates can follow these simple steps given below.

  • Visit the official site of regional SSCs.
  • Click on SSC JE Admit Card 2022 for Paper 2 link available on the home page.
  • Enter the login details and click on submit.
  • Your admit card will be displayed on the screen.
  • Check the admit card and download it.
  • Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

Paper II comprises of three parts- Part A, B and C. The exam duration is for 2 hours and the maximum marks is 300. For more related details candidates can check the official site of SSC.

