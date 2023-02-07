SSC JE Final Answer Key 2022 released at ssc.nic.in, download link here

Staff Selection Commission has released SSC JE Final Answer Key 2022 on February 7, 2023. Candidates who have appeared for Junior Engineer (Civil, Mechanical, Electrical and Quantity Surveying & Contracts) Examination, 2022 can check the final answer key through the official site of SSC at ssc.nic.in.

The Paper I result was declared on January 18, 2023. As per the official notice, in order to ensure greater transparency in the examination system, and in the interest of the candidates, the Commission has uploaded the Final Answer Keys along with Question Paper(s) w.r.t. Paper-1 of Junior Engineer (Civil, Mechanical, Electrical and Quantity Surveying & Contracts) Examination, 2022 on the website.

The final answer key will be available on the website from February 7 to February 21, 2023. The Candidates may take a print out of their respective Final Answer Keys along with respective Question Paper, as the same will not be available after the above-specified time limit.

The Descriptive Paper (Paper-II) of the Junior Engineers Examination, 2022 is tentatively scheduled on February 26, 2023. Candidates who have qualified the Paper I exam are eligible to appear for the Paper II exam. For more related details candidates can check the official site of SSC.

