SSC JE Paper-1 final answer key released at ssc.nic.in, here's direct link
- Candidates who have appeared in the SSC JE Paper-1 exam 2019 can check the final answer key online at ssc.nic.in.
The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) on Monday, March 8, released the final answer key of the Junior Engineer 2019 paper 1 exam on its official website.
Candidates who have appeared in the SSC JE Paper-1 exam 2019 can check the final answer key online at ssc.nic.in.
"The candidates may take a printout of their respective Question Paper(s) along with the Final Answer Keys by using the link given below. This facility will be available for the candidates for a period from 08.03.2021 (06:00 PM) to 28.03.2021 (06:00 PM)," reads the official notice.
Direct link to check SSC JE final answer key.
How to check SSC JE final answer key:
Visit the official website at ssc.nic.in
On the homepage, click on the link that reads, "Junior Engineer (Civil, Mechanical, Electrical, and Quantity Surveying & Contracts) Examination, 2019 (Paper-I): Uploading of Final Answer Keys along with Question Paper(s)"
A pdf file will appear on the display screen
Click on the link to check SSC JE final answer key
Key in your credentials and login
The SSC JE final answer key will be displayed on the screen
Download the final answer key and take its printout for future use.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Want to crack UPSC Prelims at the first attempt? Here’s a 3-month plan for you
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
JEE Main 2021: Registration for March session exam extended, check details
- JEE Main 2021: According to the notice. interested and eligible candidates will be able to apply for the JEE Main 2021 examinations online at jeemain.nta.nic.in on or before March 10, 2021, until 10 am.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
SSC JE Paper-1 final answer key released at ssc.nic.in, here's direct link
- Candidates who have appeared in the SSC JE Paper-1 exam 2019 can check the final answer key online at ssc.nic.in.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
JEE Main Results 2021 declared, here's how to check at jeemain.nta.nic.in
- The results of Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) main 2021 first session exams were announced by the National Testing Agency (NTA) on Monday, March 8.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
JEE Main Result 2021 declared at jeemain.nta.nic.in
- The National Testing Agency (NTA) has announced the results of Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) main 2021 examination.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
JEE Advanced 2021 on July 3: Here are some last-minute tips to ace the exam
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
JEE Main Final answer key 2021 released, check it here
- National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the final answer key of JEE main February 2021 examination.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
UP PCS 2021: Over 6.88 lakh candidates apply for the exam
- Over 6.88 lakh candidates have applied for UPPSC's combined state/upper subordinate services examination 2021, commonly known as PCS exam, and assistant conservator of forest /range forest officer services examination 2021, say UPPSC officials.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
JEE Main Result 2021 declared, here's how to check results on mobile easily
- National Testing Agency (NTA) has declared the results of the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) main 2021 first session exams.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
SSC MTS 2019 final result declared, check list of selected candidates
- The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) on Saturday declared the final results of multi-tasking staff recruitment exam 2019 on its official website.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
SSC CPO final answer key 2020 released at ssc.nic.in, here's direct link
- SSC CPO final answer key 2020: Candidates who have appeared in the SSC CPO Paper 1 exam 2020 can check the final answer key along with the question paper online at ssc.nic.in.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
UPPSC Vetting Officer admit card 2021 released, here's how to download
- UPPSC Vetting Officer admit card 2021: Candidates who have registered for the UPPSC Vetting Officer screening exam 2021 can download their hall tickets online at uppsc.up.nic.in.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
ICAI CA May exam 2021 schedule for foundation course released, check here
- ICAI CA May exam 2021: Candidates can check the ICAI CA May examination schedule for the Foundation course online at icai.org.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
JEE Main 2021: Last minute tips to crack it like a topper
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Delhi govt organises session on UPSC exams, officers share tips and strategies
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox