IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Education / Competitive Exams / SSC JE Paper-1 final answer key released at ssc.nic.in, here's direct link
SSC JE Paper-1 final answer key.
SSC JE Paper-1 final answer key.
competitive exams

SSC JE Paper-1 final answer key released at ssc.nic.in, here's direct link

  • Candidates who have appeared in the SSC JE Paper-1 exam 2019 can check the final answer key online at ssc.nic.in.
READ FULL STORY
By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 09, 2021 11:14 AM IST

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) on Monday, March 8, released the final answer key of the Junior Engineer 2019 paper 1 exam on its official website.

Candidates who have appeared in the SSC JE Paper-1 exam 2019 can check the final answer key online at ssc.nic.in.

"The candidates may take a printout of their respective Question Paper(s) along with the Final Answer Keys by using the link given below. This facility will be available for the candidates for a period from 08.03.2021 (06:00 PM) to 28.03.2021 (06:00 PM)," reads the official notice.

Direct link to check SSC JE final answer key.

How to check SSC JE final answer key:

Visit the official website at ssc.nic.in

On the homepage, click on the link that reads, "Junior Engineer (Civil, Mechanical, Electrical, and Quantity Surveying & Contracts) Examination, 2019 (Paper-I): Uploading of Final Answer Keys along with Question Paper(s)"

A pdf file will appear on the display screen

Click on the link to check SSC JE final answer key

Key in your credentials and login

The SSC JE final answer key will be displayed on the screen

Download the final answer key and take its printout for future use.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
ssc je answer key staff selection commission
Close
Time management at the examination hall is crucial for success in UPSC exam (Representational Image). HT file photo/ representational
Time management at the examination hall is crucial for success in UPSC exam (Representational Image). HT file photo/ representational
competitive exams

Want to crack UPSC Prelims at the first attempt? Here’s a 3-month plan for you

By hindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 09, 2021 03:40 PM IST
Though clearing the UPSC Prelims at the first attempt is an uphill task, proper planning and strategic preparation during the last few months can be a sure-fire way to success.
READ FULL STORY
Close
JEE Main 2021(PTI file)
JEE Main 2021(PTI file)
competitive exams

JEE Main 2021: Registration for March session exam extended, check details

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 09, 2021 01:25 PM IST
  • JEE Main 2021: According to the notice. interested and eligible candidates will be able to apply for the JEE Main 2021 examinations online at jeemain.nta.nic.in on or before March 10, 2021, until 10 am.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SSC JE Paper-1 final answer key.
SSC JE Paper-1 final answer key.
competitive exams

SSC JE Paper-1 final answer key released at ssc.nic.in, here's direct link

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 09, 2021 11:14 AM IST
  • Candidates who have appeared in the SSC JE Paper-1 exam 2019 can check the final answer key online at ssc.nic.in.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The JEE main 2021 first session examinations were held between February 23-26 at various Centre across the country. The JEE Main February 2021 examination results can be check by visiting the official website of JEE main at jeemain.nta.nic.in.(PTI File)
The JEE main 2021 first session examinations were held between February 23-26 at various Centre across the country. The JEE Main February 2021 examination results can be check by visiting the official website of JEE main at jeemain.nta.nic.in.(PTI File)
competitive exams

JEE Main Results 2021 declared, here's how to check at jeemain.nta.nic.in

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Nilesh Mathur
PUBLISHED ON MAR 08, 2021 08:56 PM IST
  • The results of Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) main 2021 first session exams were announced by the National Testing Agency (NTA) on Monday, March 8.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The JEE main exam was held between February 23-26. Candidates who have appeared in the JEE Main February 2021 examination can now check their results on official website of JEE main.(Deepak Gupta/HT File)
The JEE main exam was held between February 23-26. Candidates who have appeared in the JEE Main February 2021 examination can now check their results on official website of JEE main.(Deepak Gupta/HT File)
competitive exams

JEE Main Result 2021 declared at jeemain.nta.nic.in

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Nilesh Mathur
UPDATED ON MAR 08, 2021 10:33 PM IST
  • The National Testing Agency (NTA) has announced the results of Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) main 2021 examination.
READ FULL STORY
Close
JEE Main 2021 results are likely to be out today. Only 2,50,000 students, who have qualified it will be shortlisted for JEE (Advanced) 2021 (Representational Image). HT file
JEE Main 2021 results are likely to be out today. Only 2,50,000 students, who have qualified it will be shortlisted for JEE (Advanced) 2021 (Representational Image). HT file
competitive exams

JEE Advanced 2021 on July 3: Here are some last-minute tips to ace the exam

By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON MAR 08, 2021 07:41 PM IST
Rigorous practice and efficient time management during these last few months are the key to success in the JEE Advanced examination. Optimise your preparation with our tips.
READ FULL STORY
Close
JEE Main answer key Feb 2021 exam: Candidates who have appeared in the examination can check the answer key here.(JEEmain.nta.nic.in)
JEE Main answer key Feb 2021 exam: Candidates who have appeared in the examination can check the answer key here.(JEEmain.nta.nic.in)
competitive exams

JEE Main Final answer key 2021 released, check it here

Edited by Nilesh Mathur
UPDATED ON MAR 08, 2021 04:26 PM IST
  • National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the final answer key of JEE main February 2021 examination.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Of 400 posts of PCS, 16 are of deputy superintendent of police and maximum 292 are of principal in government inter colleges. There are also 4 posts of ARTO, 30 of block development officer, 6 of finance and accounts office in industrial development department.(HT File)
Of 400 posts of PCS, 16 are of deputy superintendent of police and maximum 292 are of principal in government inter colleges. There are also 4 posts of ARTO, 30 of block development officer, 6 of finance and accounts office in industrial development department.(HT File)
competitive exams

UP PCS 2021: Over 6.88 lakh candidates apply for the exam

By K Sandeep Kumar
PUBLISHED ON MAR 07, 2021 04:42 PM IST
  • Over 6.88 lakh candidates have applied for UPPSC's combined state/upper subordinate services examination 2021, commonly known as PCS exam, and assistant conservator of forest /range forest officer services examination 2021, say UPPSC officials.
READ FULL STORY
Close
JEE Main 2021(PTI)
JEE Main 2021(PTI)
competitive exams

JEE Main Result 2021 declared, here's how to check results on mobile easily

Edited by Nilesh Mathur
UPDATED ON MAR 08, 2021 09:21 PM IST
  • National Testing Agency (NTA) has declared the results of the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) main 2021 first session exams.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Candidates who have appeared in the exam can check their results by logging in to SSC's official website at ssc.nic.in.(HT File)
Candidates who have appeared in the exam can check their results by logging in to SSC's official website at ssc.nic.in.(HT File)
competitive exams

SSC MTS 2019 final result declared, check list of selected candidates

Edited by Nilesh Mathur
UPDATED ON MAR 06, 2021 09:45 PM IST
  • The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) on Saturday declared the final results of multi-tasking staff recruitment exam 2019 on its official website.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SSC CPO final answer key 2020.
SSC CPO final answer key 2020.
competitive exams

SSC CPO final answer key 2020 released at ssc.nic.in, here's direct link

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 06, 2021 06:00 PM IST
  • SSC CPO final answer key 2020: Candidates who have appeared in the SSC CPO Paper 1 exam 2020 can check the final answer key along with the question paper online at ssc.nic.in.
READ FULL STORY
Close
UPPSC Vetting Officer admit card 2021.(Screengrab )
UPPSC Vetting Officer admit card 2021.(Screengrab )
competitive exams

UPPSC Vetting Officer admit card 2021 released, here's how to download

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 06, 2021 01:23 PM IST
  • UPPSC Vetting Officer admit card 2021: Candidates who have registered for the UPPSC Vetting Officer screening exam 2021 can download their hall tickets online at uppsc.up.nic.in.
READ FULL STORY
Close
ICAI CA May exam 2021 schedule.(ANI file)
ICAI CA May exam 2021 schedule.(ANI file)
competitive exams

ICAI CA May exam 2021 schedule for foundation course released, check here

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 06, 2021 11:18 AM IST
  • ICAI CA May exam 2021: Candidates can check the ICAI CA May examination schedule for the Foundation course online at icai.org.
READ FULL STORY
Close
JEE Main is being conducted four times in 2021: February, March, April, and May. The exam will be held in 13 languages.
JEE Main is being conducted four times in 2021: February, March, April, and May. The exam will be held in 13 languages.
competitive exams

JEE Main 2021: Last minute tips to crack it like a topper

By hindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 05, 2021 05:35 PM IST
With Phases II, III and IV of JEE Main 2021 almost breathing down the neck, here are some smart strategies that will help our aspiring engineers come out with flying colours.
READ FULL STORY
Close
As a part of the initiative, the students of Sarvodaya Kanya Vidyalaya, Vikaspuri interacted with IAS Udit Prakash, the Director of education, and District Magistrate Neha Bansal.(HT File)
As a part of the initiative, the students of Sarvodaya Kanya Vidyalaya, Vikaspuri interacted with IAS Udit Prakash, the Director of education, and District Magistrate Neha Bansal.(HT File)
competitive exams

Delhi govt organises session on UPSC exams, officers share tips and strategies

PTI
PUBLISHED ON MAR 05, 2021 12:28 PM IST
The Delhi government on Thursday organised the third session of its initiative to create a better understanding of the UPSC exams among school students, during which they interacted with young civil service officers.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP