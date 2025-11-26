Edit Profile
    SSC JE Paper I 2025: Self slot selection link activated again at ssc.gov.in, here's how to make choices

    SSC JE Paper I 2025 self slot selection link has been activated. The steps to make choices is given here. 

    Published on: Nov 26, 2025 10:15 AM IST
    By HT Education Desk | Edited by Papri Chanda
    Staff Selection Commission has again activated the SSC JE Paper I 2025 self slot selection link. Candidates who want to select the slots for exam can do it through the official website of SSC at ssc.gov.in. The link will remain activated till November 28, 2025.

    As per the official notice, candidates who fail to make use of this opportunity will not be scheduled for the JE (Paper I) exam and their admit card will not be generated.

    For self slot selection for Junior Engineer (Civil, Mechanical and Electrical) Examination, 2025 (Paper-I) candidates can follow the steps given below.

    SSC JE Paper I 2025: How to book slots

    1. Visit the official website of SSC at ssc.gov.in.

    2. Click on login link and enter the login details.

    3. Click on submit and select the slots.

    4. Once done, click on submit and download the confirmation page.

    5. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

    Those candidates who have already exercised self slotting option during the original window which was opened from November 10 to 13 can check the exam city details on the official website.

    Paper I will be computer based examination. The exam duration will be for 2 hours. A total of 200 questions will be asked for 200 marks. The question paper will be divided into 3 sections- General Intelligence and Reasoning, General Awareness and General Engineering. The candidates will be required to attempt the General Engineering part (i.e., Part-A, Part-B or Part-C) in Paper-Iwhich has been selected by them, on the basis of their Stream/ Subject of Educational Qualification, in the Online Application Form.

    This recruitment drive will fill up 1731 posts in the organisation. For more related details candidates can check the official website of SSC.

    Official Notice Here

    Get latest news on RRB NTPC Admit Card along with Board Exam, Competitive Exam and Exam Result at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News, NEET UG Answer Key
    News/Education/Competitive Exams/SSC JE Paper I 2025: Self Slot Selection Link Activated Again At Ssc.gov.in, Here's How To Make Choices
