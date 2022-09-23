Home / Education / Competitive Exams / SSC JHT Admit Card 2022 for Tier I released at regional websites, link here

SSC JHT Admit Card 2022 for Tier I released at regional websites, link here

Published on Sep 23, 2022 12:53 PM IST

SSC JHT Admit Card 2022 for Tier I has been released. Candidates can download the admit card through the official link given below.

SSC JHT Admit Card 2022 for Tier I released at regional websites, link here
ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi

Staff Selection Commission has released SSC JHT Admit Card 2022. Candidates who will appear for the exam can download the Junior Hindi Translator, Junior Translator And Senior Hindi Translator Examination, 2022 (Tier-I) through the official site of regional websites. The examination will be conducted on October 1, 2022.

SSC JHT Admit Card 2022 for Tier I Direct link

For SSC CR region

For SSC WR region 

For SSC NER region 

For SSC MPR region 

SSC JHT Admit Card 2022 for Tier I: How to download

Candidates who want to download the admit card can follow these simple steps given below.

  • Visit the official site of regional SSC websites.
  • Click on SSC JHT Admit Card 2022 Tier I link will be displayed on the screen.
  • Enter the login details and click on submit.
  • Your admit card will be displayed on the screen.
  • Check the admit card and download the page.
  • Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The exam will consist of two papers- Paper I and Paper II. Paper-I will consist of Objective Type Multiple choice questions only. There will be negative marking of 0.25 marks for each wrong answer in Paper-I. For more related details candidates can check the official site of SSC.

Topics
ssc.nic.in education news
