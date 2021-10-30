SSC JHT Final Result 2020 declared on ssc.nic.in, check result here

Staff Selection Commission has declared SSC JHT Final Result 2020. The final result of the Junior Hindi Translator, Junior Translator, and Senior Hindi Translator Examination, 2020 can be checked by candidates on the official site of SSC on ssc.nic.in.

The Paper II result for the examination was declared on July 14, 2021 wherein 1070 candidates were shortlisted for document verification. Keeping in view the vacancy position, 182 candidates have qualified for appointment to various posts in different Ministry/ Departments/ Offices.

As per the official notice, the allocation of posts and departments to the qualified candidates has been made on the basis of merit-cum-‘order of preference’ of ‘Posts/Departments’ exercised by the candidates at the time of Document Verification. The marks of the candidates who have appeared for the examination will be uploaded on the website of the Commission on November 9, 2021. This facility will be available from November 9 to November 30, 2021.

Any discrepancy with respect to the selection/ non-selection/ allocation of post/ User Department, etc. may be brought to the Notice of the Commission within a period of one month. For more related details candidates can check the official site of SSC.