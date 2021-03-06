SSC MTS 2019 final result declared, check list of selected candidates
- The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) on Saturday declared the final results of multi-tasking staff recruitment exam 2019 on its official website.
The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) on Saturday declared the final results of multi-tasking (Non-technical) staff recruitment exam 2019 on its official website. Candidates who have appeared in the exam can check their results by logging in to SSC's official website at ssc.nic.in.
Here is the direct link to check SSC MTS 2019 final results: List 1 | List 2
Allocation of States/UTs to the qualified candidates has been made on the basis of ‘merit-cum-order of preference’. Detailed marks of the selected and non-selected candidates will be uploaded on SSC website on March 10.
SSC had on October 31, 2020 declared the results of paper 2 of multi-tasking staff recruitment exam, which was conducted on November 26, 2019.
A total of 17004 candidates from 18-23 years age group and 3898 candidates from 18-27 years age group had qualified for document verification.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
SSC MTS 2019 final result declared, check list of selected candidates
- The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) on Saturday declared the final results of multi-tasking staff recruitment exam 2019 on its official website.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
SSC CPO final answer key 2020 released at ssc.nic.in, here's direct link
- SSC CPO final answer key 2020: Candidates who have appeared in the SSC CPO Paper 1 exam 2020 can check the final answer key along with the question paper online at ssc.nic.in.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
UPPSC Vetting Officer admit card 2021 released, here's how to download
- UPPSC Vetting Officer admit card 2021: Candidates who have registered for the UPPSC Vetting Officer screening exam 2021 can download their hall tickets online at uppsc.up.nic.in.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
ICAI CA May exam 2021 schedule for foundation course released, check here
- ICAI CA May exam 2021: Candidates can check the ICAI CA May examination schedule for the Foundation course online at icai.org.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
JEE Main 2021: Last minute tips to crack it like a topper
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Delhi govt organises session on UPSC exams, officers share tips and strategies
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
AISSEE 2021: Sainik School Entrance answer key released, raise objections now
- The National Testing Agency has released the answer key of All India Sainik Schools Entrance Examination (AISSEE) 2021
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bihar Police PET admit card for SI, Sergeant and ASJ released at bpssc.bih.nic
- The Bihar Police Subordinate Services Commission (BPSSC) on Wednesday released the Admit Cards for candidates appearing in Physical Efficiency Test (PET) for recruitment to the post of Police sub inspector, Police Sergeant and Assistant Superintendent Jail.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
BPSC Recruitment 2021: 55 CDPO vacancies notified, check details
- Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has issued a notification (advt. no. 03/2021) for recruitment of Child Development Project Officer (CDPO) under Social Welfare Department.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
WBPSC postpones various recruitment exams, check details here
- The recruitment examinations include the West Bengal Civil Service exam, West Bengal Audit, and Accounts Service exam, and West Bengal Civil Service main exam 2020.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
MPSC state services prelims admit card 2021 released, direct link to download
- Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) has released the hall ticket or admit card for MPSC State Services Prelims exam 2020.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
GATE answer key 2021 challenge window opens, here's direct link to check
- GATE answer key 2021: Candidates who have appeared in the GATE 2021 examination can raise objections against the GATE answer key 2021, if any, by providing appropriate representations online at gate.iitb.ac.in.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
JEE main answer key 2021 released at jeemain.nta.nic.in, here's direct link
- JEE main answer key 2021: Candidates who have appeared in the JEE Mains 2021 examination can check their answer key online at jeemain.nta.nic.in.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
SSC JE Result 2021 for Paper I 2019 exam declared at ssc.nic.in, download it now
- SSC JE 2019 Paper I Result declared: Staff Selection Commission (SSC) on Monday, March 1 announced the results of SSC JE 2019 Paper I examination.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
IBPS Clerk main result 2021 declared, check office assistant exam result here
- Institute of banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) on Monday announced the results of IBPS Clerk main examination 2021
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox