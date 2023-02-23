Home / Education / Competitive Exams / SSC MTS 2022 extended application window closes tomorrow on ssc.nic.in

Published on Feb 23, 2023 01:20 PM IST

SSC MTS 2022: Candidates can apply online on ssc.nic.in. Previously, the application deadline was February 17.

ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi

SSC MTS 2022: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) will close the extended application window of Multi-Tasking (Non-Technical) Staff, and Havaldar (CBIC & CBN) Examination, 2022 or SSC MTS 2022 tomorrow. Candidates can apply online on ssc.nic.in. Previously, the application deadline was February 17.

The commission has also revised the schedule for other exam related activities.

Now, the last date and time for submitting online application is February 24, and the last date and time for online payment of exam fee is February 26, 11 pm.

The deadline for generating challan is also February 26. The last date for payment through challan is February 27.

SSC will provide a application form correction window from February 2 to 3, SSC said.

Through SSC MTS 2022, the commission aims to fill a total of 12,523 vacancies. The application process started on January 17.

How to apply for SSC MTS 2022

Go to the official site of SSC at ssc.nic.in.

Register, if you are a new candidate.

Now, login to the account by entering your credentials.

Fill in the application form and pay the exam fee.

Upload the necessary documents and submit.

Download the confirmation page and save it for further need.

