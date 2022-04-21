Home / Education / Competitive Exams / SSC MTS Tier 2 exam 2022 date and time announced, check details
SSC MTS Tier 2 exam 2022 date and time announced, check details

  • Candidates who are eligible for SSC MTS tier 2 exam 2020 can go to ssc.nic.in to find more information about the exam.
SSC MTS Tier 2 exam 2022 date and time announced, check details
SSC MTS Tier 2 exam 2022 date and time announced, check details(ssc.nic.in)
Published on Apr 21, 2022 06:32 PM IST
ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) will conduct conduct the Paper II (Descriptive) of the Multi Tasking (Non-Technical) Staff Examinatin-2020 on May 8, 2020. The timing of the exam will be 11 am to 11:30 am (11-11:40 am for candidates eligible for scribes).

Candidates who are eligible for SSC MTS tier 2 exam 2020 can go to ssc.nic.in to find more information about the test.

The exam date is provisional, the commission said.

“The above schedule is subject to the prevailing conditions and Government guidelines issued from time to time regarding handling of the Covid-19 pandemic. The candidates are advised to visit the website of the Commission at regular intervals for further updates.,” the SSC notification reads.

SSC MTS paper 1 result 2020 was announced in March, 2022.

The tier-1 exam was conducted in computer-based mode at various centres around the country from October 5 to November 2, 2021.

A total of 44,680 candidates passed the tier 1 exam and are eligible for tier-2.

Here is the official SSC notification:

