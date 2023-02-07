Home / Education / Competitive Exams / SSC Phase IX/2021 Selection Post: SSC cancels recruitment for draftsman,TO posts

SSC Phase IX/2021 Selection Post: SSC cancels recruitment for draftsman,TO posts

Published on Feb 07, 2023

SSC cancelled recruitment for the Post of Technical Operator (Drilling), Draftsman, and Driller-cum-Mechanic advertised in Phase IX/2021 Selection Posts.

Candidates who had appeared in the examination can check their SSC MTS Paper 1 result from SSC’s official website ssc.nic.in after it is declared.(ssc.nic.in)
ByHT Education Desk

Staff Selection Commission (SSC) cancelled recruitment for the Post of Technical Operator (Drilling), Draftsman, and Driller-cum-Mechanic advertised in Phase IX/2021 Selection Posts. The recruitment has been cancelled due to Administrative Reasons. The detailed notification is available on the official website at sc.nic.in.

The recruitment has been cancelled for the posts of Draftsman, Group ‘B’,(NW11221), Driller-cum-Mechanic (NW11021), and Technical Operator (Drilling)(NW11421) Central Ground Water Board, Department of Water Resources, River Development & Ganga Rejuvenation, Ministry of Jal Shakti advertised in Phase IX/2021 Selection Posts.

Cancellation of the Recruitment for the Post of Technical Operator (Drilling), NW11421 advertised in Phase IX/2021 Selection Posts

Cancellation of the Recruitment for the Post of Draftsman, NW11221 advertised in Phase IX/2021 Selection Posts

Cancellation of the Recruitment for the Post of Driller-cum-Mechanic, NW11021 advertised in Phase IX/2021 Selection Posts

