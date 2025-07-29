SSC revises dates of skill and proficiency tests, here's when exams will be held, check notice

The Staff Selection Commission, SSC, has revised the dates of Annual Proficiency Test, 2024 and Skill Test (Skill Test of Selection Post Examination, Phase-XI/2023 & PhaseXII/2024). SSC has issued an important notice regarding the exam dates of skill test and annual proficiency test. Check here.

The exams that were previously scheduled for August 3 and 4, 2025, will now be conducted on August 4 and 5, 2025.

Also read: AP EAMCET Counselling 2025: Final phase registration ends tomorrow at eapcet-sche.aptonline.in

The official notice reads, “Candidates are requested to refer to the Important Notice dated 23.07.2025 uploaded on the website of the Commission. The Annual Proficiency Test, 2024 and Skill Test Skill Test of Selection Post Examination, Phase-XI/2023 & PhaseXII/2024 will now be conducted on 4th & 5th August, 2025 instead of earlier announced dates i.e. 3rd & 4th August, 2025.”

Read notice here.

In another notice issued on July 24, 2025, the commission had informed that “candidates who have applied for various categories of posts under Selection Posts Examination across different Regional Offices of SSC, will be issued with Admission Certificate(s) by the respective Regional Offices to which the post(s) belongs. However, the candidates may opt for appearing from one Region only convenient to them, subject to such post(s) carries the same criteria,/norms/standards of Skill Test (Typing/Stenography/ DEST).”

Also read: UPPSC TGT Exam 2025: Apply for 7466 Assistant Teacher posts at uppsc.up.nic.in, direct link here

It added, “The performance of candidate in such skill test will be considered for processing their results of all related categories of posts where the criteria/norms/standards of skill test are one and the same.”

The commission added that in case a candidate appears in the Skill Test more than once at different regions against the multiple categories of Selection Posts having one and the same criteria/norms/standards, the performance in skill test at first appearance/attempt only will be considered as the final for processing the result for all categories of posts carrying the same criteria/norms/ standards of skill test.

Also read: Chhattisgarh NEET UG Counselling 2025: Registration for Round 1 begins today at cgdme.in, here's how to apply

The commission as such has advised that candidates to appear in the skill test from one region only.

For more information, candidates are advised to visit the official website of SSC.