SSC revises schedule for Stenographer, JE, CHSL and SI in Delhi Police exams
- SSC Revised Dates: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has revised the dates for conduct of various examinations in view of conduct of assembly elections in some States/Union Territories during the months of March and April.
The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has revised the dates for conduct of various examinations in view of conduct of assembly elections in some States/Union Territories during the months of March and April.
The examinations impacted due the change in schedule are: Junior Engineer (Civil, Mechanical, Electrical and Quantity Surveying & Contracts) Examination 2020, Sub-Inspectors in Delhi Police, CAPFs and Assistant Sub Inspectors in CISF Examination 2019, Stenographers Grade ‘C’ & ‘D’ Examinations 2020, Combined Higher Secondary (10+2) Level Examination, 2020 Tier-I.
The revised date for SSC JE exam 2020 Paper 1 examination is March 22-24. Earlier, it was scheduled for March 22 to March 25.
The SI in Delhi Police Paper II exam 2019, which was scheduled for March 26, has now been postponed to May 8.
The dates for stenographer exam, which were scheduled from March 29-31, will be announced later.
The CHSL Tier 1 exam 2020, which was scheduled from April 12-27, has also been revised for candidates who have opted for exam centres in West Bengal. Those who have opted for Centres in West Bengal, the exams will be held from May 21 to May 22. For rest of the candidates CHSL Tier 1 exams will be held from April 12-27.
However, there will be no change in the schedule of the JE Paper-II exam 2019, which is to be held on March 21.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
SSC SI in Delhi Police Paper 2 exam postponed, check fresh date here
- SSC SI in Delhi Police Paper 2 exam: Candidates can check the SSC revised examination schedule online at ssc.nic.in.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
SSC revises schedule for Stenographer, JE, CHSL and SI in Delhi Police exams
- SSC Revised Dates: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has revised the dates for conduct of various examinations in view of conduct of assembly elections in some States/Union Territories during the months of March and April.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
JEE Main March 2021 exam: Difficulty level of paper was moderate, say students
- JEE Main March 2021 Day 3: The second session of JEE Mains exams began on March 16, 2021. The examination was held at 792 centres in 334 cities.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
APPSC SI admit card 2021 released at appsc.gov.in, here's how to download
- APPSC SI admit card 2021: Candidates who will be appearing for the APPSC SI PET/PST 2021 can download their hall tickets online at appsc.gov.in on or before May 6, 2021.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
CAs are now equivalent to Post Graduates: How to become a Chartered Accountant
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
GATE final answer key 2021 released, here's direct link
- GATE final answer key 2021: Candidates who have appeared in the GATE 2021 examination can check the final answer key online at gate.iitb.ac.in.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
KPSC 10th level prelims answer keys 2021 released, direct link here
- Kerala Public Service Commission (KPSC) on Wednesday, March 17, released the provisional answer key for Common Preliminary Examination (SSLC Level)–Stage 1, (SSLC Level) - Stage II, (SSLC Level)- Stage III and (SSLC Level) - Satge IV examinations.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
NIFT Results 2021: NIFT admission test results announced, check it here
- NIFT admission written test results 2021: The National Institute of Fashion Technology (NIFT) on Wednesday declared the written test results of its entrance exam.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
SWAYAM March admit card 2021 released at swayam.gov.in, here's direct link
- SWAYAM March admit card 2021: Candidates who have registered for the SWAYAM March exam 2021 can download their hall tickets online at swayam.gov.in.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Odisha govt urges NTA to conduct NEET-UG 2021 exam in all 30 districts of state
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
JEE Main March 2021 live updates: Day 2 of the exam ends
- JEE Main March 2021 live updates: The National Testing Agency (NTA) is conducting the JEE Main paper 1 2021 at 792 examination centres.
ICAI CA May 2021 Exams: Filling of fresh exam forms mandatory for all candidates
- In an important announcement, Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) on Tuesday, March 16, said that students appearing in May 2021 exams must fill fresh exam forms for May 2021 exam cycle.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Uttarakhand HC extends date of documents submission for LT grade exam
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
JEE Main 2021: 5 things to know about engineering entrance exam
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
JEE Main March 2021 Exam Day 1: Students find maths paper toughest
- JEE Main March 2021 Day-1 exam analysis: The entrance examination was held following all the Covid-19 precautionary measures including social distancing, use of mask and sanitizers.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox