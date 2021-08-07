SSC SI Answer Key 2019 released on ssc.nic.in, raise objections till August 9

Staff Selection Commission has released SSC SI Answer Key 2019. The answer key and response sheet for SI in Delhi Police, CAPFs and ASI in CISF Examination (Paper II), 2019 is available on the official site of SSC on ssc.nic.in. The objection window will remain opened for candidates till August 9, 2021.

Candidates who are not satisfied with the answer key can submit objections online on payment of ₹100 per questions/ answer challenged. The representations received after 6 pm on August 9 will not be entertained under any circumstances. The candidates may take a print out of their respective Response Sheets, as the same will not be available after the above specified time limit, read the official notice.

SSC SI Answer Key 2019: How to download

To download the answer key, candidates can follow these simple steps given below.

• Visit the official site of SSC on ssc.nic.in.

• Click on SSC SI Answer Key 2019 link available on the home page.

• Click on the link and your answer key will be displayed on the screen.

• Check the answer key and download the PDF file.

• Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.