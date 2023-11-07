SSC SI Delhi Police & CAPF exam final answer key 2023 out at ssc.nic.in, direct link

Staff Selection Commission has released the final answer key for the f Paper-IofSub-Inspector in Delhi Police and Central Armed Police Forces Examination, 2023 on November 7. Candidates can check the final answer key through the official website at ssc.nic.in. SSC releases final answer key for Sub-Inspector exam 2023

SSC conducted the Computer Based Examination of Paper-Iof Sub-Inspector in Delhi Police and Central Armed Police Forces Examination, 2023 on October 25.

“In order to ensure greater transparency in the examination system, and in the interest of the candidates, the Commission has uploaded the Final Answer Keys along with QuestionPaper(s)of computer Based Examination of Paper-I of Sub-Inspector in Delhi Police and Central ArmedPoliceForces Examination, 2023 on the website of the Commission on 07.11.2023”, reads the official notification.

Candidates can check the final answer keys using their examination roll number and password till November 21.

SSC SI Delhi Police & CAPF exam final answer key 2023: How to check

Visit the official website at ssc.nic.in

On the homepage, click on the “Sub-Inspector in Delhi Police and Central Armed Police Forces Examination, 2023: Uploading of Final Answer Keys along with Question Paper(s)”

A pdf will be displayed on the screen

Next, click on the answer key link

Key in your login details

Check the answer key and take the print for future reference.