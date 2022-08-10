SSC SI in Delhi Police & CAPF Exam 2022 notification releasing today

Staff Selection Commission will release SSC SI in Delhi Police and CAPF exam 2022 notification on August 10, 2022. The registration process for Sub-Inspector in Delhi Police and Central Armed Police Forces Examination will begin on August 10 and will end on August 30, 2022. The notification will be available to candidates on the official site of SSC on ssc.nic.in.

The examination will be conducted in November 2022. The examination will consist of Paper-I, Physical Standard Test (PST)/ Physical Endurance Test (PET), Paper-II and Detailed Medical Examination (DME). All these stages of the examination are mandatory. Paper I exam will 200 marks and exam duration is 2 hours.

The eligibility criteria for all the posts is that candidates should have Bachelor’s degree from a recognised university or equivalent. Age limit of the candidates should be from 20 to 25 years.

The application fees to apply for the posts is ₹100/-. Women candidates and candidates belonging to Scheduled Castes (SC), Scheduled Tribes (ST) and Ex-servicemen (ESM) eligible for reservation are exempted from paying fee. For more related details candidates can check the official website of SSC.