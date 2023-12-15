SSC SI in Delhi police, CAPF exam 2023 rescheduled, check notice here
SSC reschedules Tier-II of SI in Delhi Police and CAPF Exam, 2023 to January 8, 2024.
The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has rescheduled the dates for Tier-II of the Sub-Inspector in Delhi Police and Central Armed Police Forces Examination, 2023. The SSC Sub-Inspector in Delhi Police and Central Armed Police Forces Examination, 2023 is now scheduled to be held on January 8, 2024. The detailed notification is available on the official website at ssc.nic.in.
Previously, the examination was scheduled to be held on December 22.
“Due to unavoidable circumstances, Tier-II of the Sub-Inspector in Delhi Police and Central Armed Police Forces Examination, 2023 has been re-scheduled to be held on 08.01.2024, which was earlier scheduled to be held on 22.12.2023”, reads the official website.
SSC SI in Delhi police, CAPF exam 2023 rescheduled: How to check the notice
Visit the official website of SSC at ssc.nic.in
On the homepage, click on the “Important Notice: Re-scheduling of Tier-II of SI in Delhi Police and CAPFs Examination, 2023”
A pdf will be displayed on the screen
Check the notice and download it for future reference.
Candidates are advised to visit the website of the Commission regularly for further updates.