News / Education / Competitive Exams / SSC SI in Delhi police, CAPF exam 2023 rescheduled, check notice here

ByHT Education Desk
Dec 15, 2023 05:07 PM IST

SSC reschedules Tier-II of SI in Delhi Police and CAPF Exam, 2023 to January 8, 2024.

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has rescheduled the dates for Tier-II of the Sub-Inspector in Delhi Police and Central Armed Police Forces Examination, 2023. The SSC Sub-Inspector in Delhi Police and Central Armed Police Forces Examination, 2023 is now scheduled to be held on January 8, 2024. The detailed notification is available on the official website at ssc.nic.in.

SSC reschedules Tier-II exam for SI in Delhi Police and CAPF(ssc.nic.in)
Previously, the examination was scheduled to be held on December 22.

“Due to unavoidable circumstances, Tier-II of the Sub-Inspector in Delhi Police and Central Armed Police Forces Examination, 2023 has been re-scheduled to be held on 08.01.2024, which was earlier scheduled to be held on 22.12.2023”, reads the official website.

Notification here

SSC SI in Delhi police, CAPF exam 2023 rescheduled: How to check the notice

Visit the official website of SSC at ssc.nic.in

On the homepage, click on the “Important Notice: Re-scheduling of Tier-II of SI in Delhi Police and CAPFs Examination, 2023”

A pdf will be displayed on the screen

Check the notice and download it for future reference.

Candidates are advised to visit the website of the Commission regularly for further updates.

