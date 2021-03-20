SSC Stenographer Grade C and D results declared at ssc.nic.in
- SSC Stenographer Grade C and D result: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) on Friday, March 19 declared the result of Computer Based test for Stenographer (Grade C and D) examination 2019.
The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) on Friday, March 19 declared the result of Computer Based test for Stenographer (Grade C and D) examination 2019. The qualified candidates are eligible for appearing in the Skill Test.
SSC conducted Computer Based Examination for Stenographer Grade C and D from December 22 to December 24, 2020 at various centers across the country.
Based on their performance, 1215 candidates have provisionally qualified for appearing in the Skill Test for the post of Stenographer Grade C and 7792 candidates have provisionally qualified for appearing in Skill Test for the post of Stenographer Grade D. The commission has also released the cut–off marks in the Computer Based Examination and the number of candidates qualified under different categories.
The schedule of Skill Test of qualified candidates will be communicated by the regional offices of SSC in due course.
The marks of the qualified/non-qualified candidates will be released on the SSC website on March 23.
Note: Candidates should visit official website of the regional offices concerned regularly.
