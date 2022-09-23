SSC Stenographer Grade ‘C’ & ‘D’ skill test results declared, direct link

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has announced the result of the skill test for the post of Stenographer Grade ‘C’ & ‘D’. Candidates who have appeared for the test can now check and download their result from the official website ssc.nic.in.

SSC conducted the Stenographer skill test on June 20 and 21, 2022.

A total of 3608 candidates were qualified for appearing in Skill Test for the posts of Stenographer Grade ‘C’ and 13445 candidates were qualified for appearing in Skill Test for the posts of Stenographer Grade ‘D’.

Qualified candidates will have to appear for the next stage i.e Document Verification. Document verification is tentatively scheduled to be conducted from September 29 to October 1, 2022.

A total of 227 candidates have been declared qualified for the post of Stenographer Grade ‘C’ and 1982 candidates have been declared qualified for the post of Stenographer Grade ‘D’.

“Details of error percentage of the qualified/ non-qualified candidates in Skill Test in Stenography will be uploaded on Commission website on 28.09.2022. This facility will be available from 28.09.2022 to 10.10.2022. Candidates may check their individual marks by using their Registration Number and SSC Registration Password and click on Result/ Marks tab on the candidate dashboard” reads the official notification.

Here’s how to check

Visit the official website ssc.nic.in

Click on “Result” tab then click on ‘Steno C & D’

Click on the result link for Steno Grade C or Grade D as required

The Stenographer skill test result will appear on screen

Check and download for future purposes