National Testing Agency, NTA has released SWAYAM January 2023 admit card. Candidates who will appear for Study Webs of Active Learning for Young Aspiring Minds (SWAYAM) January 2023 Semester Exams can download the admit card through the official website of NTA SWAYAM at swayam.nta.ac.in. SWAYAM January 2023 admit card out at swayam.nta.ac.in, download link here (HT FILE)

National Testing Agency (NTA) will be conducting the Study Webs of Active Learning for Young Aspiring Minds (SWAYAM) Exams for the January 2023 Semester, for certification to various SWAYAM Courses, at different centres located across the country on October 19, 20 and 21, 2023. The examination will be conducted in two shifts- first shift from 9 am to 12 noon and second shift from 3 pm to 6 pm.

SWAYAM January 2023 admit card: How to download

To download the admit card, appearing candidates can follow the steps given below.

Visit the official website of NTA SWAYAM at swayam.nta.ac.in.

Click on SWAYAM January 2023 admit card link available on the home page.

A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the required details.

Click on submit and your admit card will be displayed on the screen.

Check the admit card and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

Exam will be held for 389 papers. Some of the papers will be held in CBT mode while some others will be held in hybrid mode, i. e, partly in CBT mode and partly in paper pen mode. For more related details candidates can check the official website of NTA SWAYAM.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON