SWAYAM January 2023 Exam: Last date to register today at swayam.nta.ac.in, link here

ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi
Sep 20, 2023 01:01 PM IST

SWAYAM January 2023 Exam registration ends today. The direct link to apply is given below.

National Testing Agency, NTA will close the registration process for SWAYAM January 2023 Exam on September 20, 2023. Candidates who want to apply for the January examination can do it through the official site of SWAYAM at swayam.nta.ac.in. The registration process was started on August 31, 2023.

The last date for successful transaction of fees is till September 21, 2023. The correction window will open on September 23 and will close on September 25, 2023.

The examination will be conducted on October 19, 20 and 21, 2023. The examination duration is for 3 hours. SWAYAM January examination will be conducted in two shifts- first shift from 9 am to 12 noon and second shift from 3 pm to 6 pm. The question paper will be in English, expect language courses where the question paper will only be in respective language.

Direct link to apply for SWAYAM January 2023 Exam

SWAYAM January 2023 Exam: How to apply

To apply online, candidates can follow the steps given below.

  • Visit the official site of SWAYAM at swayam.nta.ac.in.
  • Click on SWAYAM January 2023 Exam registration link available on the home page.
  • Register yourself and login to the account.
  • Fill the application form and make the payment of application fees.
  • Once done, click on submit.
  • Your application has been submitted.
  • Download the page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

For more related details candidates can check the official site of SWAYAM.

