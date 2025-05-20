SWAYAM January Admit Card 2025 released at exams.nta.ac.in/swayam, download link here

National Testing Agency, NTA has released SWAYAM January Admit Card 2025. Candidates who want to appear for Study Webs of Active Learning for Young Aspiring Minds January 2025 semester exams can download the admit card through official website of NTA SWAYAM at exams.nta.ac.in/swayam. SWAYAM January Admit Card 2025 released, download link here

The written examination will be held on May 24, 25 and 31, 2025. The exam will be held in two shifts- first shift from 9.30 am to 12.30 pm and Shift 2 will be held from 3 pm to 6 pm.

SWAYAM will be held for 594 course(s) in Hybrid Mode (Computer-Based Test and Pen & Paper). The question paper will be in English only, except language papers which will be in the respective language only.

The admit card is issued provisionally to the candidates, subject to the fulfilment of the eligibility conditions and it will not be sent by post. The candidate must download the Admit Card from the NTA website and appear for the Examination at the given Centre on date, timing and discipline as indicated in their Admit Card.To download the admit card, candidates can follow the steps given below.

SWAYAM January Admit Card 2025: How to download

1. Visit the official website of NTA SWAYAM at exams.nta.ac.in/swayam.

2. Click on SWAYAM January Admit Card 2025 link available on the home page.

3. A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.

4. Click on submit and your admit card will be displayed.

5. Check the admit card and download it.

6. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

For more related details candidates can check the official website of NTA SWAYAM.