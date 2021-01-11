TANCET 2021 exam to be conducted on March 20 and 21, check details

Anna University will conduct the Tamil Nadu Common Entrance Test (TANCET) 2021 on March 20 and 21, 2021.

The varsity conducts the entrance examination for admission to various MBA, MCA, ME, and MTech courses.

According to the information available on the official website, the varsity will conduct the exam for MCA and MBA aspirants on March 20 and for ME, MTech courses, the entrance test is scheduled to be held on March 21.

The online registration for TANCET 2021 will begin on January 19 and will conclude on February 12. The results for which are scheduled to be announced on or before April 16, 2021.

The admit card for the entrance exam will be released on March 5, 2021.



