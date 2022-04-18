Home / Education / Competitive Exams / TANCET 2022 registration date extended till April 21, check details here
competitive exams

TANCET 2022 registration date extended till April 21, check details here

  • Anna University has extended the application date for the Tamil Nadu Common Entrance Test, TANCET 2022.
TANCET 2022 registration date extended till April 21, check details here
TANCET 2022 registration date extended till April 21, check details here
Published on Apr 18, 2022 02:32 PM IST
Copy Link
ByHT Education Desk

Anna University has extended the application date for the Tamil Nadu Common Entrance Test, TANCET 2022. The deadline to apply for TANCET has been extended until April 21, 2022. Candidates who want to apply for the Tamil Nadu Common Entrance Test (TANCET) can do so online at tancet.annauniv.edu, TANCET's official website.

Earlier, the last date to submit the application form was April 18. The tentative date for the release of date sheet is May 2.

Direct link to apply here

TANCET 2022: How to apply

Visit the official site of TANCET on tancet.annauniv.edu.

On the homepage, click on TANCET 2022  registration link

Fill the registration form and submit

Pay the application fee

Submit the application form

Keep the hard copy of the same for future reference.

For further information, please contact Anna University's Centre for Entrance Examination at 044-22358314 / 044-22358289 at 600025. (10.00 AM to 6.00 PM)

 

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
tamil nadu entrance test
Close Story

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, April 18, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out