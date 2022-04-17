TANCET 2022 registration ends tomorrow on tancet.annauniv.edu

TANCET 2022 Application Form: Registration for the Tamil Nadu Common Entrance Test (TANCET) 2022 will end on Monday, April 18, 2022. Anna University is hosting online applications for the postgraduate entrance test on tancet.annauniv.edu.

The entrance exam is for admission to MBA, MCA, ME, MTech, MArch and MPlan courses for the 2022-23 academic year at departments, colleges and regional campuses of Anna University; Annamalai University; government, government-aided and self-financing colleges in Tamil Nadu.

TANCET 2022 application link

TANCET 2022 for MCA courses will be conducted from 10 am to 12 pm on May 14 and for MCA courses, it will take place from 2:30 to 4:30 pm.

For ME, MTech, MArch and MPlan courses, the exam will be conducted from 10 am to 12 pm on May 15.

Ahead of applying for TANCET, keep these details ready:

Email id and mobile number

2. Date of birth

3. SSLC (Class 10) registration number

4. Community

5. Nativity

6. HSC/Diploma registration number

Documents required for TANCET registration are: Photo, signature and SC/ST community certificate (for fee concession) in specified format and size.

