TANCET 2023 final answer key out on tancet.annauniv.edu, link here

Anna University has published the final answer key of the Tamil Nadu Common Entrance Test (TANCET 2023). Candidates can download the answer key of the Management entrance test from tancet.annauniv.edu or use the direct link given below. TANCET 2023 final answer key out on tancet.annauniv.edu(Shutterstock)

The entrance test was held on march 25 and 26 at various test centres.

To download the TANCET final answer key, candidates are required to login with their email address and password.

Here is the direct link and steps to download TANCET answer key:

TANCET Final Answer Key 2023.

How to download TANCET 2023 final answer key

Go to the official website, tancet.annauniv.edu.

On the home page, open the final answer key link.

Login by entering the asked details and check/download the TANCET answer key.

Anna University conducted TANCET 2023 and CEETA-PG exams for 39,249 candidates at 40 centres in Tamil Nadu.

A total of 24,468 candidates registered for the TANCET-MCA exam and 9,820 candidates had registered for the MBA exam. As many as 1,715 students were absent in the MCA exam while 541 did not write the MBA exam.

CEETA-PG ME/MTech/MArch/MPlan was conducted on March 26 for 4,961 registered candidates.

Anna University conducts TANCET and CEETA every year for admission to M.B.A & M.C.A, M.E./ M.Tech./ M.Arch./ M.Plan. degree programmes at participating institutions of the state.

Next, results of these entrance tests will be announced.