TANCET 2024 hall tickets today at 3:30 pm, steps to download

ByHT Education Desk
Feb 21, 2024 01:46 PM IST

TANCET 2024 Hall Tickets: As per a message displayed on the examination website, tancet.annauniv.edu, candidates can download it 3:30 pm onwards.

TANCET 2024: Hall tickets or admit cards of the Tamil Nadu Common Entrance Test (TANCET 2024) will be issued today, February 21. As per a message displayed on the examination website, tancet.annauniv.edu, candidates can download it 3:30 pm onwards.

TANCET 2024 hall tickets today (Representational image)(Unsplash)
TANCET 2024 hall tickets today (Representational image)(Unsplash)

Hall tickets for the Common Engineering Entrance Test and Admission (CEETA) PG 2024 will also be released today.

The application window for these examinations closed on February 15. The application deadline was first set for February 7, but it was extended twice – to February 12 and then to February 15.

Anna University conducts TANCET for admission to PG business (MBA) and computer application (MCA) courses. CEETA PG is for admission to postgraduate engineering, architecture and planning (ME/MTech/MArch/MPlan) courses.

These exams are scheduled for March 9 and 10. TANCET will be held in two shifts on the first day – MCA exam from 10 am to 12 pm and the MBA exam from 2:30 pm to 4:30 pm – and the CEETA exam will be held in a single shift, from 10 am to 12 pm, on the second day.

How to download TANCET/CREETA PG 2024 hall tickets

Go to tancet.annauniv.edu.

Open the hall ticket download link for TANCET and CEETA PG.

Enter your login details.

Submit and download the hall ticket.

Exam and College Guide
