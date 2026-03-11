Anna University will begin registration for TANCET and CEETA PG 2026 on March 16, 2026. Candidates who want to apply for TamilNadu Common Entrance Test(TANCET) and Common Engineering Entrance Test and Admissions (CEETA-PG) can find the direct link through the official website of TANCET at tancet.annauniv.edu. TANCET, CEETA PG 2026: Registration begins on March 16 at tancet.annauniv.edu, exam to be held in May (Pexels/Representational Image)

The last date to apply for the exam is April 10, 2026.

The TANCET exam will be held on May 9 for M.C.A and M.B.A. The exam will be held in two shifts- first shift from 10 am to 12 noon and 2.30 pm to 4.30 pm. The CEETA PG exam will be held on May 10 for M.E./M.TECH./M.ARCH./M.PLAN. The exam will be held from 10 am to 12 noon.

TANCET, CEETA PG 2026: How to register To apply for TANCET, CEETA PG, candidates can follow the steps given below.

1. Visit the official website of TANCET at tancet.annauniv.edu.

2. Click on TANCET, CEETA PG 2026 registration link available on the home page.

3. A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the registration details.

4. Once done, login to the account.

5. Fill the application form and make the payment of application fee.

6. Click on submit and download the confirmation page.

7. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The application fee is ₹500/- for SC/SCA/ST of Tamil Nadu and ₹1000/- for other category candidates. The examination fee should be paid through online mode- Debit Card/ Credit Card/ Net Banking and UPI. For more related details candidates can check the official website of TANCET.