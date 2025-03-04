TANCET, CEETA PG admit card 2025 release date revised, here's when hall tickets are expected now

Anna University has revised the TANCET, CEETA PG 2025 admit card release date. Candidates who are appearing for the Tamil Nadu Common Entrance Test (TANCET) and Common Engineering Entrance Test & Admissions (CEETA-PG) courses can check the updated schedule for the release of admit card on the official website at tancet.annauniv.edu. TANCET, CEETA PG admit card 2025 release has been date revised, Check details. (HT Archive)

According to the revised date, the TANCET Admit Cards 2025 will tentatively be out on March 7, 2025, as informed in the official website.

Previously, the hall tickets were to be available on March 8, 2025.

Notably, the TANCET 2025 examination will be held on March 22, 2025 for MBA and MCA courses. CEETA PG will be held on March 23, 2025 for M.E/M.Tech/M.Arch/M.Plan courses.

The TANCET exam will be conducted in two shifts- first shift from 10 am to 12 noon and second shift from 2.30 pm to 4.30 pm. CEETA PG will be held in single shift- from 10 am to 12 pm.

The registration process for TANCET, CEETA PG 2025 closed on February 26, 2025.

TANCET, CEETA PG admit card 2025: Here's how to download

To download the admit cards when out, candidates can follow the steps mentioned below:

Visit the official website at tancet.annauniv.edu. On the home page, click on the link to download the TANCET, CEETA PG 2025 Admit Card. Enter your credentials to log in and submit. Your admit card will be displayed on the screen. Download the admit card and keep a printout of the same for further use.

For more related information, candidates are advised to visit the official website.