TBJEE 2022 registration date extended, check details here

competitive exams

  • Tripura Board of Joint Entrance Examination (TBJEE) has extended the deadline for its engineering entrance examination date till March 7.
Published on Mar 02, 2022 05:14 PM IST
Byhindustantimes.com

 Tripura Board of Joint Entrance Examination (TBJEE) has extended the deadline for its engineering entrance examination date till March 7. Candidates who have not appeared yet can apply online at the official website of TBJEE  at tbjee.nic.in.

Earlier the last date to apply for TBJEE 2022 was March 2. The Tripura joint entrance examination will be conducted on April 27. 

TBJEE 2022 application fee: The registration fee for general male candidates is 550, while the fee for SC/ST male candidates is 450.

The fee for female and BPL (male and female) candidates is 350.

Direct link to apply here

 TBJEE 2022: How To Apply

Visit the official website at tbjee.nic.in.

Click on the 'Apply Online for Tripura Joint Entrance Examination 2022' link.

Register yourself 

Fill the application form, upload all the required documents

Pay the exam fee for the TJEE application form

Keep the hard copy of the same for future reference.

Topics
tripura joint entrance examination
