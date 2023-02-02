Home / Education / Competitive Exams / TBJEE 2023 registration begins at tbjee.nic.in, know how to apply

TBJEE 2023 registration begins at tbjee.nic.in, know how to apply

competitive exams
Published on Feb 02, 2023 07:06 PM IST

TBJEE has begun the registration process for Tripura Joint Entrance Examination (TJEE)-2023.

TBJEE 2023 registration begins at tbjee.nic.in
TBJEE 2023 registration begins at tbjee.nic.in
ByHT Education Desk

Tripura Board of Joint Entrance Examination (TBJEE) has begun the registration process for Tripura Joint Entrance Examination (TJEE)-2023. The TBJEE 2023 registration process will end on February 12, 2023. Interested candidates can apply online through the official website at tbjee.nic.in.

Tripura Joint Entrance Examination (TJEE)-2023 will be conducted on April 25, 2023.

TBJEE 2023 application fee: The application fee is 550 for general male candidates. For SC/ST male candidates the application fee is 450. All Female and BPL (male & female) candidates have to pay 350 as an application fee.

Direct link to apply

TBJEE 2023: Know how to apply

Visit the official website at tbjee.nic.in

On the homepage, click on “Apply Online for Tripura Joint Entrance Examination 2023”

Register and proceed with the application

Upload all the required documents

Submit the application

Pay the fee and take the print for future reference.

Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
tripura
tripura
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exiting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2022 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, February 02, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out