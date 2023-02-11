Home / Education / Competitive Exams / TBJEE 2023: Registration process to end tomorrow at tbjee.nic.in

TBJEE 2023: Registration process to end tomorrow at tbjee.nic.in

competitive exams
Published on Feb 11, 2023 08:23 PM IST

TBJEE registration process for Tripura Joint Entrance Examination (TJEE)-2023 will end tomorrow.

TBJEE 2023: Registration process to end tomorrow at tbjee.nic.in
TBJEE 2023: Registration process to end tomorrow at tbjee.nic.in
ByHT Education Desk

Tripura Board of Joint Entrance Examination (TBJEE) will end the registration process for Tripura Joint Entrance Examination (TJEE)-2023. Candidates who have not applied for TBJEE 2023 can apply online through the official website at tbjee.nic.in.

TJEE-2023, the Tripura Joint Entrance Examination, will take place on April 25, 2023, in three shifts. The examination will be conducted at Dharmanagar, Kailasahar, Ambassa, Udaipur, Santirbazar and Agartala.

The application fee for general male applicants for the TBJEE 2023 is 550. The application fee is 450 for SC/ST male candidates. All Female and BPL (male & female) candidates have to pay Rs350 as an application fee.

Here's the direct link to apply

TBJEE 2023: Know how to apply

Visit the official website at tbjee.nic.in

On the homepage, click on “Apply Online for Tripura Joint Entrance Examination 2023”

Register and proceed with the application

Upload all the required documents

Submit the application

Pay the fee and take the print for future reference.

Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
tripura
tripura
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exiting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2022 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, February 12, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out