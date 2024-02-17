 TBJEE 2024 registration deadline extended till Feb 22, know how to apply | Competitive Exams - Hindustan Times
News / Education / Competitive Exams / TBJEE 2024 registration deadline extended till Feb 22, know how to apply

TBJEE 2024 registration deadline extended till Feb 22, know how to apply

ByHT Education Desk
Feb 17, 2024 06:50 PM IST

TBJEE extends application deadline for TJEE 2024 to February 22. Exam on April 24, answer key on April 29.

Tripura Board of Joint Entrance Examination (TBJEE) has extended the application deadline for the Tripura Joint Entrance Examination (TJEE). Candidates can now apply online through the official website at tbjee.nic.in till February 22. Previously, the registration deadline was February 17

TBJEE extends application deadline for TJEE 2024, exam on April 24
TBJEE extends application deadline for TJEE 2024, exam on April 24

The TJEE 2024 exam will be conducted on April 24. The answer key will be released on April 29. Tripura Joint Entrance Examination (TJEE)- 2024 will be conducted for four subjects: Physics, Chemistry, Biology, and Mathematics.

Direct link to apply

TBJEE 2024: Know how to apply

To apply for TJEE 2024, candidates can follow the steps given below:

Visit the official website at tbjee.nic.in

Click “Apply Online for Tripura Joint Entrance Examination 2024 on the homepage.”

Register and proceed with the application

Upload all the required documents

Submit the application

Pay the fee and take the print for future reference.

The examination will be conducted at Dharmanagar, Kailasahar, Ambassa, Udaipur, Santirbazar and Agartala.

