TBJEE 2024 registration deadline extended till Feb 22, know how to apply
TBJEE extends application deadline for TJEE 2024 to February 22. Exam on April 24, answer key on April 29.
Tripura Board of Joint Entrance Examination (TBJEE) has extended the application deadline for the Tripura Joint Entrance Examination (TJEE). Candidates can now apply online through the official website at tbjee.nic.in till February 22. Previously, the registration deadline was February 17
The TJEE 2024 exam will be conducted on April 24. The answer key will be released on April 29. Tripura Joint Entrance Examination (TJEE)- 2024 will be conducted for four subjects: Physics, Chemistry, Biology, and Mathematics.
TBJEE 2024: Know how to apply
To apply for TJEE 2024, candidates can follow the steps given below:
Visit the official website at tbjee.nic.in
Click “Apply Online for Tripura Joint Entrance Examination 2024 on the homepage.”
Register and proceed with the application
Upload all the required documents
Submit the application
Pay the fee and take the print for future reference.
The examination will be conducted at Dharmanagar, Kailasahar, Ambassa, Udaipur, Santirbazar and Agartala.