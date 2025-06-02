TG ICET Hall Ticket 2025 releasing today at icet.tgche.ac.in, here's how to download

Telangana Council of Higher Education, TSCHE will release TG ICET Hall Ticket 2025 on June 2, 2025. Candidates who want to appear for Telangana Integrated Common Entrance Test can download the admit card through the official website of TG ICET at icet.tgche.ac.in. TG ICET Hall Ticket 2025 releasing today, here's how to download

TS ICET examination will be held on June 8 and 9, 2025. The examination on both days will be held in two shifts- first shift from 10 am to 12.30 pm and second shift from 2.30 pm to 5 pm.

TG ICET Hall Ticket 2025: How to download

To download the hall ticket, candidates can follow the steps given below.

1. Visit the official website of TG ICET at icet.tgche.ac.in.

2. Click on TG ICET Hall Ticket 2025 link available on the home page.

3. A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.

4. Click on submit and your admit card will be displayed.

5. Check the admit card and download it.

6. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The qualifying percentage of marks in the Entrance Test is 25% (i.e. 50 marks out of total of 200 marks). However, for candidates belonging to Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes, no minimum qualifying percentage of marks is prescribed.

The Candidates will be given State-wide ranks in the order of merit in the TG ICET-2025. Rank obtained in TG ICET 2025 is valid for the Academic Year 2025-26 only. For more related details candidates can check the official website of TG ICET.