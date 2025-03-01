Menu Explore
TG LAWCET & TG PGLCET 2025 registration begins at lawcet.tgche.ac.in, direct link to apply

ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi
Mar 01, 2025 07:55 PM IST

TG LAWCET & PGLCET -2025 Examination is scheduled to be conducted on June 6, 2025, and the results will be announced (tentatively) on June 25, 2025.

Telangana Council of Higher Education, TSCHE, commenced the registration and submission of online applications for TG LAWCET & TG PGLCET -2025 on the official website.

andidates appearing for TG LAWCET need to pay an application fee of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>900 ( <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>600 for SC/ST/ PH candidates). (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)
andidates appearing for TG LAWCET need to pay an application fee of 900 ( 600 for SC/ST/ PH candidates). (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

Candidates who would like to submit their application forms for TG LAWCET or TG PGLCET 2025 can visit the official website at lawcet.tgche.ac.in.

Direct link to apply for TS LAWCET 2025 & TG PGLCET 2025

Fee Details:

Candidates appearing for TG LAWCET need to pay an application fee of 900 ( 600 for SC/ST/ PH candidates). Candidates appearing for TG PGLCET need to pay an application fee of 1100 ( 900 for SC/ST/PH candidates).

The last date for the submission of online applications is April 15, 2025. Correction of online application data already submitted by the candidate can be done from 20/5/2025 to 25/5/2025.

As per the official schedule, candidates can start downloading their admit cards from May 30, 2025.

Exam Date:

TG LAWCET & PGLCET -2025 Examination is scheduled to be conducted on June 6, 2025, and the results will be announced (tentatively) on June 25, 2025.

Steps to apply for TG LAWCET & TG PGLCET 2025 registration:

Visit the official website at lawcet.tgche.ac.in

Look out for the link to apply for TG LAWCET & TG PGLCET 2025 on the home page and click it

A new page appears where candidates need to furnish their details and pay an application fee in order to successfully submit their application

Verify the details and pay the application fee

Take a print out of the page for future purposes

For more information, visit the official website.

Get latest news on Education along with Board Exam, Competitive Exam and Exam Result at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News
