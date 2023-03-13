TISS NET 2023 final answer key releasing soon at admissions.tiss.edu

The Tata Institute of Social Science (TISS) will soon release the final answer keys for TISS National Entrance Test (TISSNET). The final answer keys will be available on the official website at admissions.tiss.edu.

The TISS NET provisional answer key was released on March 3, and candidates had until March 8, 2023, to submit their objections. From 2 PM to 3:40 PM on February 25, 2023, the TISS NET exam was held. TISS-NET results announcement date has not been released yet.

TISS NET 2023: Know how to check the answer key

Visit the official site of TISS at tiss.edu.

On the homepage, click on the TISS NET 2023 answer key link.

Enter the login details and click on submit.

Your answer key will be displayed on the screen.

Check the answer key and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.