TISS NET 2023 registration begins, apply now for PG admission test

TISS NET 2023: Tata Institute of Social Sciences has started the application process for its National Entrance Test (TISS NET 2023). Candidates who want to take admission to postgraduate courses offered by the institute can submit forms on admissions.tiss.edu. The last date to apply is January 15, 2023.

The entrance exam will be held between January 28 and February 28 at test centres across the country. It will have 100 objective type multiple choice questions.

To appear in TISS NET, candidates must have successfully completed Bachelor's or Master's level of education with degree. The duration of the course should be aeast three or four years, or its equivalent (under the 10+2+3 or 10+2+4 or 10+2+2+1 year bridge course pattern of study, or any other pattern satisfying the mandatory requirements of 15 years of formal education) from an UGC recognised university of India.

These eligibility criteria are for Indian nationals only.

The application fee is ₹1,000 for each study programme.

A candidate can apply for multiple programmes for which they will have to pay in one application form.

For application link and more details, click here.

