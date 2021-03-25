TISSNET Result 2021 announced at tiss.edu

TISSNET Result 2021: The Tata Institute of Social Science (TISS) on Thursday, March 25 declared the TISSNET result 2021 on its official website.

Candidates who have appeared in the TISS National Entrance Test 2021 can check their results online at tiss.edu.

The TISSNET 2021 examination was held on February 20, 2021, at designated centres spread across the country. The examination was conducted in computer-based mode.

Direct link to check TISSNET Result 2021.

How to check TISSNET Result 2021:

Visit the official site at tiss.edu

On the homepage, click on the TISSNET Result 2021 link

A new page will appear on the display screen

Enter the login credentials and submit

The TISSNET result will be displayed on the screen

Check the result and download the page

Earlier, the results were scheduled to be announced on March 16, 2021, but it was extended to March 19, 2021 and then re-extended to March 25, 2021.







